Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 12.6%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,158. The company has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.