Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expands By 9.4%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of RY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 2,527,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,196. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
