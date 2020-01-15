Short Interest in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Rises By 20.7%

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. 3,124,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,590. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

