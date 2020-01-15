Short Interest in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Increases By 18.1%

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTWK. TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.31). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

