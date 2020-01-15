Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Declines By 10.0%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MYOS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 7,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85. MYOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MYOS will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

