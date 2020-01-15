Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Increases By 19.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

