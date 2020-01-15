Short Interest in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Increases By 17.9%

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 280,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.86. Materion has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

