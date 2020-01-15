Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Increases By 20.3%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $506,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.