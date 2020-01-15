Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Increases By 20.3%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $506,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.