Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Declines By 10.6%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 958,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

