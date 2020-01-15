Short Interest in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Drops By 12.0%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

KRYS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 261,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

