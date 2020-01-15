Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Increases By 24.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,398,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 5,112,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

