Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expands By 10.1%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 676,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

