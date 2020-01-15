Short Interest in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Increases By 20.3%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 989,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,546,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

