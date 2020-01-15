Short Interest in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Grows By 22.0%

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 719,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

