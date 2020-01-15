Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expands By 21.0%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 813,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. Exponent has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

