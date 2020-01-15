Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declines By 18.3%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,415. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

