Short Interest in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expands By 6.3%

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,096. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackline by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackline by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 448,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

