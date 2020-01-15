Short Interest in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rises By 13.2%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATNI. BWS Financial upped their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

