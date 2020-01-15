Short Interest in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Grows By 16.3%

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AMNB stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $423.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

