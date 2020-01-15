Short Interest in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expands By 11.0%

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

