Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 966,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,172. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 114.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

