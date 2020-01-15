Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 966,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,172. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 114.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
