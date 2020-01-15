Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

