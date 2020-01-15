Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
Shaw Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 109.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.
Shares of SJR stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
