Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $877.55

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $877.55 and traded as high as $920.00. Shaftesbury shares last traded at $909.00, with a volume of 234,361 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.54).

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 927.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

