Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.07, approximately 772,569 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,101,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VII shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

