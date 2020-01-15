Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 153,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 261,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,010. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

