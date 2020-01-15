Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.47

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.47 and last traded at $154.14, with a volume of 428907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.