Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640 ($21.57). 173,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The company has a market cap of $303.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

