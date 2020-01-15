Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SECO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.63. Secoo has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.64 million during the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the second quarter worth $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

