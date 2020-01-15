SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

