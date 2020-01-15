SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSW opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.