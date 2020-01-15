Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,760. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,793,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

