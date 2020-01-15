Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,622. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

