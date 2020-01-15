Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,723. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

