Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,217,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $70.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

