Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 2,947,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

