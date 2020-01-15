Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 6,145,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,733. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.