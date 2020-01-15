Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lowered by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after buying an additional 266,740 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,428,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

