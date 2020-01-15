Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.67.

SAP stock opened at C$39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$37.38 and a 12 month high of C$46.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.82.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

