Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.67.
SAP stock opened at C$39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$37.38 and a 12 month high of C$46.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.82.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.