Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.15 ($22.27).

Salzgitter stock opened at €16.30 ($18.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $886.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.12 and its 200 day moving average is €18.45.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

