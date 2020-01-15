salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 4,341,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,694,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 214.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

