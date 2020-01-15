SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAFRAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.84. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

