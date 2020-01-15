SafeInsure Trading Up 62.9% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $363,440.00 and approximately $271,811.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,232,505 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.