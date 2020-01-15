Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 392,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 280,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

