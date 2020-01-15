Sachem Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Shares of SACH stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.