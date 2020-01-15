Sabal Trust CO Takes $225,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 893,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

