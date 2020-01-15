RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) Trading Up 0.8%

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$30.71 ($21.78) and last traded at A$30.68 ($21.76), approximately 44,847 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$30.45 ($21.60).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$30.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for RUS DIV/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUS DIV/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.