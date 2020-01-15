RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.26 ($58.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTL. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

