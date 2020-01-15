Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,288.50 ($30.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,226.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,340.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

