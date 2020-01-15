Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDS.A. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 66,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,684. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.