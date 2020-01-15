Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 21,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

